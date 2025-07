Ronit Bose Roy bids adieu to his ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’ character

Mumbai, July 2 Actor Ronit Bose Roy, who has been a television star and is known for his work in films like ‘Udaan’, ‘2 States’, ‘Ugly’ and several others, is getting emotional as the track of his character of King Someshwar approaches the end in the show ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’.

As the story progresses, the viewers bid farewell to the powerful and dignified character of King Someshwar. Ronit is known for his commanding screen presence and nuanced performances, Ronit brought depth, grace, and gravitas to the role of the noble king, winning hearts across generations.

His portrayal of King Someshwar, a ruler torn between duty, destiny, and the love for his son, Prithviraj has left an indelible mark on the show. As the story progresses, King Someshwar faces an untimely death, and a new chapter will unfold in this epic saga.

Talking about the experience of playing King Someshwar, the actor said in a statement, “Portraying King Someshwar has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career, it’s not just about the costume or the crown, it’s about carrying the weight of a father, a ruler, and a man torn between duty and emotion”.

He further mentioned, “I poured my heart into every scene, and I am looking forward to what comes ahead in the story. I’m walking away with a lot of memories, lessons, and love. I wish the entire team continued success and hope the show reaches even greater heights in the times to come”.

‘Chakravati Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’ airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Earlier, the actor had shared a cryptic message on his social media. The note came across as more of a personal update as the actor seemed to be betrayed by someone close to him.

