Ronnie McDowell rushed to hospital after medical issue

Washington, DC [US], June 23 : Country music artist Ronnie McDowell has been hospitalised following a medical issue over the weekend, reported People.

During his performance at the Summer Solstice Music Festival in Oley, Pennsylvania, the country star began slurring his words during the first few songs of his set.

Ronnie's tour manager said he was "not making sense" during his set. The tour manager stopped the show three or four songs in to take Ronnie, 75, to the side to check in with how he was feeling.

Ronnie responded "no" and said that he thought he might have suffered a stroke, reported People.

Ronnie's son, Tyler Dean McDowell, posted on Facebook late Saturday evening that he is focused on his father's health amid the medical incident. "I know you're all concerned. I promiseno one is more worried than I am," he began.

"Please understand, this is an incredibly stressful time, and right now, my focus is on my Dad. If there's anything that needs to be shared, I promise we will." He also asked fans to pray for his family, reported People.

Tyler shared more updates the following day. "Just wanted to let everyone knowI made it to Pennsylvania. [Ronnie's son] Ronnie Dean & I are in the room with Dad. He's talking to us, and we're waiting to do the MRI," he wrote, adding that he will keep fans posted.

Hours later, Tyler let fans know that Ronnie was "very excited" when he brought his dad a few things for his hospital stay. "2nd update: Brought Dad some Popcorners and a Kombucha (snacks he likes). Ronnie Dean brought his comfy shoes, favorite brush, and Vietnam hat," he said.

"Dad was very excited about all thislike a kid in a candy store. Figured y'all could use a lil' levity."

On Monday, Tyler shared an additional update about Ronnie's hospitalisation. "I have Dad in the car and we are on our way home!" he wrote, noting that he or Ronnie Dean would share more information soon. On Sunday, Ronnie's official Facebook page noted that the family would be "updating on their personal platforms."

The country musician rose to prominence during the late 1970s for his song "The King is Gone," which paid tribute to Elvis Presley, reported People.

