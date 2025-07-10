"Rooting for our team": Bobby Deol shares selfie with 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : Actor Bobby Deol has caught up with our Indian Cricket Team's 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma amid the third test between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

On Thursday, Lord Bobby shared a selfie with Rohit Sharma on Instagram, cheering for Team India in the caption.

He wrote, "Rooting for our team".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Fans couldn't get enough of the iconic moment, calling it an ultimate crossover that all fans needed.

A user dropped fire emojis while another showered love by dropping heart emojis.

Talking about the third test between India and England, England batters Joe Root and Ollie Pope led a steady recovery for the hosts in the second session of the Test match at Lord's on Thursday, guiding England to 153/2 at Tea. The duo stitched together an unbroken 109-run stand to help England bounce back after early setbacks in the morning which had them down at 44/2 thanks to a double-wicket over by Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Resuming at 83/2 after Lunch, Root and Pope navigated a disciplined Indian bowling attack with patience and control. Their fifty-run partnership came off 116 balls, laying the foundation for a solid middle-order resistance.

Former captain Joe Root brought up his half-century off 102 deliveries and remained unbeaten at Tea on 54 from 109 balls, decorated with seven elegant boundaries. Pope, on the other hand, showcased grit and composure to remain not out on 44, which included four boundaries.

England won the toss and opted to bat first. The series is levelled at 1-1.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 - Part 2. The show premiered on Amazon MX Player on February 27.

Directed by Prakash Jha, the series featured Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in crucial roles. Apart from this, the actor recently made his Telugu debut in Daaku Maharaj, where he acted alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Pragya Jaiswal. The film was directed by Bobby Kolli.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor