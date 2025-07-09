"Rooting with all my heart": Akshay Kumar sends best wishes to Anupam Kher for his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : Legendary Anupam Kher has been receiving loads of appreciation ever since he released the trailer of his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'.

On Wednesday, Kher received a shout-out from his friend and 'Special 26' co-star Akshay Kumar.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay wrote, "A little late to the party, but so glad I watched this. Tanvi The Great is a moving, emotional ride that truly had me in tears and rooting with my all heart for Tanvi. Wishing my dear friend Anupam Kher and the entire team, all the love for this beautiful film. Can't wait to watch it on the big screen."

'Tanvi The Great' follows the story of Tanvi Raina, who lives with her mother Vidya (played by Pallavi Joshi) and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina.

Earlier, Kher recently opened up about the reaction received by the audience at the Cannes film festival on the world premiere of his 'Tanvi The Great'.

While speaking to ANI, Kher said he was "overwhelmed" by how deeply the crowd connected with the film.

The actor also shared how people in the theatre clapped, laughed, cried, and stayed back to ask questions after the screening.

"I was very overwhelmed by the reaction of people. They were clapping in between because the theme of the film resonated with them. They were crying, laughing at the end of the film. They didn't want to leave. They were asking questions. It's a beautiful feeling."

When asked what the recognition means to him and his team, especially after the struggles the film faced during its making, Kher said, "The success of the film on an international platform like Cannes and then in London proves that if you do something with conviction against all odds, it is the most gratifying feeling, and it will reach people's hearts. The film was made with great difficulty because people who were supposed to finance the film backed out at the last minute, but then I said, 'I have to make it because it's my conviction."

Inspired by her late father Samar Raina's service in the army, she sets out to follow in his footsteps.The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen.

It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC and is set to release worldwide in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

