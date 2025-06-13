Roshan Mathew on Chatha Pacha: Never Done Anything Like This Before!

Chennai, June 13 Actor Roshan Mathew, who plays one of the leads in director Adhvaith Nayar's eagerly-awaited action extravaganza Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, says he has never done anything like this film in his career before.

Roshan Mathew, who steps into an entirely new genre with this project, expressed his excitement about the role in this film, the shooting of which began on Tuesday.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the team is currently shooting in Fort Kochi and that the schedule is for 60 days.

Says Roshan, "I’ve never done anything like this before. The world of wrestling entertainment is as intense emotionally as it is physically. I’m thrilled to dive into this space with Chatha Pacha."

The film has triggered huge expectations, both among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons.

One of them is that the film is being directed by Adhvaith Nayar.

Adhvaith, who is making his feature film debut with this film, is the nephew of legendary actor Mohanlal. He has honed his craft under renowned filmmakers like Jeethu Joseph, Rajeev Ravi, and Mohanlal himself.

Produced by Ritesh S Ramakrishnan and Cannes-winning filmmaker Shihan Shoukath under the Reel World Entertainment banner, the film has a compelling cast led by Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew, along with Ishan Shoukath, and Vishak Nair in key roles.

The film also marks a musical milestone, as acclaimed composer trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy make their Malayalam cinema debut with the film's songs. The background score will be composed by Mujeeb Majeed, known for his work in Kishkindha Kaandam.

Set in the gritty, vibrant streets of Fort Kochi, the film revolves around a hidden WWE-style wrestling club and the quirky, emotional lives of those drawn into its chaotic universe. Described as a cultural crossover, Chatha Pacha aims to push the boundaries of traditional storytelling with its blend of high drama, physical action, and local flavour.

The story has been penned by Adhvaith Nayar, while the screenplay and dialogues have been written by Sanoop Thykoodam. Chatha Pacha has celebrated technicians like Anend C Chandran (Bheeshma Parvam, Premam) as cinematographer and Kalai Kingson, who earned acclaim for Marco, as stunt director.

Slated for release towards the end of 2025, the film, sources say, will blend high-energy wrestling sequences, humour, and a gripping underdog story. It will bring together the spectacle of pro-wrestling and the grounded storytelling of Malayalam cinema.

