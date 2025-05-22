Roshan Mathew talks about the dichotomy of his ‘KanKhajura’ character

Mumbai, May 22 Actor Roshan Mathew, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming title ‘KanKhajura’, is shedding light on his character of Ashu in the series. The character is shrouded in silence, scared by his past, and is driven by a strong sense of belongingness.

The actor shared that this wasn’t just another role for him, rather it was a calling. Roshan said that such characters don’t come by very often for actors. Naturally, he didn’t want to miss the chance to discover what his version of Ashu would be.

Roshan was drawn to Ashu’s emotional clarity beneath the surface complexity, as he shared, “Though he might work in mysterious ways, he’s a fairly clear guy. All he wants is to be a part of the family, a part of the gang. That’s it”.

‘KanKhajura’ is a psychological thriller set in Goa, where silence masks secrets and guilt refuses to fade. When two estranged brothers are forced to confront their haunted past, memories twist into a dangerous reality. It is based on the acclaimed Israeli series ‘Magpie’, the show has been reimagined under license from Yes Studios by creators Adam Bizanski, Omri Shenhar, and Dana Eden, and produced by Donna and Shula Productions. It delivers a gripping tale of fractured families, betrayal, and the fragile line between guilt and survival.

The actor also expressed his gratitude to Chandan Arora, who has helmed the series. He added, “Chandan sir helped me crack Ashu, what his tactics would be, how he would react in each situation, what the possibilities were at each turning point”.

Produced by Ajay Rai and directed by Chandan Arora, ‘KanKhajura’ also stars Mahesh Shetty, Mohit Raina, Ninad Kamat, Roshan Mathew, Sarah Jane Dias, Trinetra Haldar, and Usha Nadkarni.

KanKhajura is set to premiere on May 30 on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor