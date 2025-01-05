Rosshan Andrrews reveals inspiration behind Amitabh Bachchan’s graffiti in Deva's first look

Mumbai, Jan 5 Director Rosshan Andrrews has offered an intriguing insight into the creative process behind the first look of his much-anticipated film “Deva.”

Andrrews recently revealed the inspiration behind the striking graffiti of Amitabh Bachchan, which features prominently in the film's promotional visuals. The director explained how the iconic image serves as a tribute to Bachchan's lasting influence on Indian cinema, symbolizing both reverence and the essence of the film's narrative.

Andrews shared, “When I first came to Bombay, I traveled everywhere—by train, bus, auto, and taxi. In South Bombay, I noticed a lot of graffiti featuring iconic figures like Lata Mangeshkar, Rajesh Khanna, and Dilip Kumar Sahab. That inspired me to think, why not have graffiti for Deva too? Being a huge Amitabh Bachchan fan, I decided to include a graffiti of him in the film. This graffiti and his aura play a significant role in Deva. When you watch the movie, you’ll understand the importance of this element and why it’s there.”

A few days ago, the makers shared the first look of Shahid Kapoor, showcasing him in a rugged avatar. The poster features the actor holding a cigarette in hand, with a fierce and intense expression. Behind him, the backdrop features an iconic image of Amitabh Bachchan from his 1990s era, adding a nostalgic touch.

Shahid shared the poster on Instagram with the caption, “Lock n’ Load #DEVA. See you in cinemas on 31st January 2025!”

Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the upcoming action thriller also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati in key roles.

Earlier, the ‘Jab We Met’ actor spoke about the film on the green carpet at IIFA this year. He told the media at the time, “It’s an action film, so it has a lot of action. It also has the thrill element—hopefully, you’ll be wondering who did it until the end. It’s an extremely aggressive character that I’m playing. It’s a very alive film; it should be able to jump out at you and make you feel its energy, if we cut the right teaser and trailer. It’s out on February 14 next year, and I can’t wait for the audience to give their feedback.”

“Deva” is being hailed as the first major film of the year, set to hit theaters on January 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor