Rozlyn Khan on the Khans: SRK Wins Gen Z, Salman Still Stuck in ‘90s Swag

Rozlyn Khan, who has been a part of projects like Dhama Choukdi, Savita Bhabhi, Jee Lene Do Ek Pal, and Crime Alert, believes the three superstars of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, have in a way changed how people view masculinity in Bollywood. She stressed that while SRK moved to a very soft corner from his initial negative image, Aamir still remains the thinker and Salman the one with a great physique. She said, “Shah Rukh Khan made sensitivity and romance masculine—his charm was in emotion, not aggression. At 60, he still embodies charisma with vulnerability, now blending action with emotional depth (Pathaan, Jawan).”

As for Aamir and Salman, she shared, “Aamir Khan brought intelligence and purpose—his masculinity was rooted in ideas and social consciousness (Lagaan, Dangal). Today, he stands as a thinker-actor, though his perfectionism sometimes distances him from the mainstream.” “Salman Khan championed physical dominance and style—the macho alpha. At 60, his brand feels stuck in time, still projecting a hypermasculine image, often bordering on self-parody,” she added.However, she was quick to point out that SRK shares a connection with the new generation, which is missing with Aamir and Salman.“SRK evolved with time, reinventing himself while staying relevant. Aamir and Salman, on the other hand, are still trying to cope with Gen Z expectations and hold on to mass appeal,” Rozlyn ended.



