Rrahul Sudhir, Mishkat Varma talk about Holi splash: Water balloons, gujiya & thandai

Mumbai, March 24 Actors Rrahul Sudhir and Mishkat Varma have shared about their ‘favourite’ festival -- Holi, revealing how as a kid they used to wear old clothes and splash water balloons, and colours in their respective neighbourhoods.

Rrahul, portraying the character of Yug in the show ‘Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi’ shared: "Holi was always one of my favourite festivals while growing up. It felt like stepping into a vibrant painting, filled with laughter and joy. While I was a child, every year, in the morning, my friends and I couldn't wait to start our colourful adventures - we’d splash water balloons.”

“And, one of my most fondest memories is when I used to go back home I would gorge on some gujiyas and thandai made by my mum. We'd sit together, sharing stories and basking in the glow of the day's festivities. These memories are so precious to me, reminding me of the fun times we used to have. So, once again I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Holi,” he added.

Mishkat a.k.a Adhiraj from ‘Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon’, shared: "Holi is hands down my favourite festival. I eagerly anticipate its arrival every year. On the day of Holi, I immerse myself in the festivities with full fervour, making sure to do everything that needs to be done. The days leading up to Holi were filled with excitement and preparations.”

“As a child, Mihika (elder sister and actress) and I used to help our parents gather different colours, water balloons, and water guns. We would also make plans with our friends about the Holi party we were going to have in our neighbourhood. On the morning of Holi, we would wake up to the sounds of laughter and music echoing through the neighbourhood,” said Mishkat, who is known for his work in ‘Divya Drishti’.

The actor added: “Dressed in our oldest clothes, we eagerly stepped out into the streets, armed with packets of coloured powder and water guns. These memories of Holi from my childhood are etched in my mind as some of the happiest and most colourful moments of my life.”

The show airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor