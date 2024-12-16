RRR Director S.S. Rajamouli Dance On Jr NTR Song at Family Function (Watch Video)

A video from S.S. Rajamouli’s nephew’s wedding has taken the internet by storm. In the video, Rajamouli is seen shaking a leg on the dance floor, grooving to the beats of Ayudha Pooja from NTR Jr’s Devara: Part 1. S.S Rajamouli along with Kaala Bhairava. It’s not every day you see the man behind epic films like Baahubali and RRR showing off his playful side.

The Ayudha Pooja song, originally sung by Kaala Bhairava, was played at one of the pre-wedding festivities. In the video, Bhairava can be seen grooving the song and behind him is his uncle Rajamouli following his lead. Rajamouli and Baahubali composer MM Keeravaani are cousins. Sri Simha and Kaala Bhairava are Keeravaani's sons. The film, which has become a massive hit both in theaters and on OTT, continues to capture hearts, and Rajamouli’s dance feels like a personal tribute to his dear friend. On the work front, SS Rajamouli is gearing up for the shooting of his upcoming film with actor Mahesh Babu. The shooting is expected to go on floors in January 2025. The cast and crew of SSMB 29 will be announced in the coming weeks.