RRR London Screening: Jr NTR Lashes Out at Fans Over Unruly Behaviour, Says ‘If You Behave Like This…’

Jr NTR is one of the versatile actor in entertainment industry, who enjoys a huge fan base not only in India but all over the world. NTR who is known for his calm and composed nature, recently lost her cool at the public event. During a recent RRR screening at London's Royal Albert Hall, Jr NTR briefly lost his composure and publicly reprimanded fans for causing a commotion while attempting to take photos with him.

A video shows NTR, frustrated by the congestion caused by the overzealous fans, warning them that such behavior could lead to their removal by security. Despite his plea, he was ultimately escorted away by security due to the fans' continued disregard.

Besides Jr NTR, director SS Rajamouli, actor Ram Charan, and composer MM Keeravani also took part in the screening of their massively successful epic historical action drama. The event also featured a live orchestra performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The movie was screened before a packed hall.

#JrNTR gets upset with fans during the RRR Live Concert at Royal Albert Hall.#RRR#RamCharanpic.twitter.com/I2YkF6O5lO — Whynot Cinemas (@whynotcinemass_) May 11, 2025

The event also included a touching moment as Ram Charan wished Jr NTR an early happy birthday while onstage with Rajamouli and Keeravani. Charan's warm hug and kiss on NTR's cheek drew cheers from the crowd. RRR, the fourth highest-grossing Indian film and third highest-grossing Telugu film, earned Rs 1,230 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and others, won the Oscar for Best Original Song ("Naatu Naatu") at the 95th Academy Awards.