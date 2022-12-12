RRR nominated for Golden Globe Award in best picture non-English language
December 12, 2022
SS Rajamouli's period action film RRR has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the best picture non-English language category.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shared the announcement on Monday evening on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards.
RRR”, a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Korean romantic mystery film “Decision To Leave”, German anti-war drama “All Quiet on the Western Front”, Argentine historical drama “Argentina, 1985”, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama “Close”.
“Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture – Non-English Language – All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, Decision to Leave, RRR #GoldenGlobes,” the tweet read.
