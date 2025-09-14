RRR to Devara: NTR's 5 Most Powerful Action Performances That Prove He Was Born for the Genre

NTR needs no introduction! He has carved a special place in Indian cinema with his fiery screen presence, magnetic dialogue delivery, and unmatched action chops. From mass entertainers in Telugu cinema to now being part of India’s biggest pan-India spectacles, he has shown time and again that action is his natural forte. Here are five of his most powerful action-packed performances that showcase why he was born for the genre.

RRR (2022)

SS Rajamouli’s global blockbuster gave NTR his most iconic role yet as Komaram Bheem, a freedom fighter with the strength of a lion and the heart of a protector. His breathtaking fight sequences, from taking on a tiger to storming the British Raj’s fortress, proved his extraordinary action caliber and brought him international acclaim.

Devara: Part1 (2024)

With Koratala Siva at the helm, Devara stars NTR in a raw and rugged avatar, set against a coastal backdrop filled with revenge and high-octane action. The film, also featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, featured some bone-crunching stunts and larger-than-life sequences, impeccably performed by NTR. After Devara: Part 1 set the box office on fire and emerged as a great commercial success, the audience is now waiting for its sequel with a bated breath.

3. War2 (2025)

Thrust into YRF’s colossal Spy Universe, NTR delivered a fierce performance that immediately left audiences in awe. His intensity and commanding screen presence kept everyone hooked to the screen. There is no denying the fact that his role in War 2 brought a new dimension to high-tech action and stunts, giving Indian cinema fans a never-seen-before experience.

4. Temper (2015)

In Temper, NTR delivered a career-defining performance as the corrupt cop Daya who underwent a moral transformation. The film balanced raw action with emotional depth, but its gripping action blocks, including intense chases and brutal fights, made it a landmark in his filmography.

5.Simhadri (2003)

Directed by SS Rajamouli, this early blockbuster established NTR as a full-fledged action hero. His dual role showcased not only mass-appeal fights but also an emotional intensity that made audiences root for him. The film remains a cult favorite and a milestone in the rise of NTR’s action-hero image.