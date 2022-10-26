RRR Wins best International Film Award at Saturn Awards

SS Rajamouli's RRR has won the best International Film award at the 50th Saturn Awards. RRR was nominated in multiple categories, including Best International Film, Best Action Adventure and Best Director.

RRR is a Telugu action drama film starring NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

“I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We’re super elated. This is also my second Saturn Award. The first one I had got for Baahubali: The Conclusion. I wish I was there in person, but due to my prior commitments related to RRR promotions in Japan, unfortunately I am not able to attend. I would like to congratulate all the other winners. Hope you are having a great time. Have fun, namaste,” the director said in a video shared by the Twitter handle of Saturn Awards.