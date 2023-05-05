Rs 35 cr set to be constructed for Salman-SRK's sequence in 'Tiger 3'

By IANS | Published: May 5, 2023 11:57 AM 2023-05-05T11:57:03+5:30 2023-05-05T12:05:08+5:30

Mumbai, May 5 For the sequence for 'Tiger 3' featuring superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, a ...

Rs 35 cr set to be constructed for Salman-SRK's sequence in 'Tiger 3' | Rs 35 cr set to be constructed for Salman-SRK's sequence in 'Tiger 3'

Rs 35 cr set to be constructed for Salman-SRK's sequence in 'Tiger 3'

Next

Mumbai, May 5 For the sequence for 'Tiger 3' featuring superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, a set worth a whopping Rs 35 crore will be created.

The action sequence that is set to be shot from May 8 is rumoured to be a jailhouse sequence where Pathaan returns Tiger's favour as the latter had helped him out of a tricky situation in 'Pathaan'.

A source said: "When you have SRK & Salman in one film, you got to do justice to their superstardom to create an experience like never before. Pathaan did that brilliantly and now Tiger 3 will try and do the same."

"The two iconic actors are going to do a hugely scaled adrenaline pumping action sequence in 'Tiger 3' and Aditya Chopra is going all out to mount this sequence. He is shelling out Rs 35 crore to build a set that can present this sequence in the most glorious way possible!" the source added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood Salman Khan Foundation Salman Khan To Aamir Khan Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Starrer Radhe Salman Khan Films Salman Khan Birthday Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan