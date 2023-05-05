Rs 35 cr set to be constructed for Salman-SRK's sequence in 'Tiger 3'

Mumbai, May 5 For the sequence for 'Tiger 3' featuring superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, a set worth a whopping Rs 35 crore will be created.

The action sequence that is set to be shot from May 8 is rumoured to be a jailhouse sequence where Pathaan returns Tiger's favour as the latter had helped him out of a tricky situation in 'Pathaan'.

A source said: "When you have SRK & Salman in one film, you got to do justice to their superstardom to create an experience like never before. Pathaan did that brilliantly and now Tiger 3 will try and do the same."

"The two iconic actors are going to do a hugely scaled adrenaline pumping action sequence in 'Tiger 3' and Aditya Chopra is going all out to mount this sequence. He is shelling out Rs 35 crore to build a set that can present this sequence in the most glorious way possible!" the source added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor