RSS leader Indresh Kumar attends the launch of song 'Jai Siya Ram, Shabari Episode'

New Delhi [India], January 5 : RSS leader Indresh Kumar attended the launch of the song 'Jai Siya Ram, Shabari Episode' today. Singer Manndakini Bora leads this musical narrative.

Preparations for the consecration of the Shri Ram temple are going on in full swing. Apart from political and religious leaders, Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan have been invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Recently, director Subash Ghai who has been invited to the grand opening ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya said his heart is filled with immense happiness.

Subhash Ghai expressed his happiness and gratitude, stating, "Being part of this historic inauguration fills my heart with immense happiness. The construction of the Shri Ram Mandir is not just a cultural landmark but a testament to the rich heritage and spirituality that our nation embraces."

Apart from Subhash Ghai, invitations were sent to actors Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, and ace directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rohit Shetty, along with producer Mahaveer Jain.

Additionally, South Indian celebrities Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, and Rishab Shetty have also been invited.

Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, earlier told ANI, "It is a good thing; artists should come. Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and many other artists have been invited by the Trust for 'Pran Pratishtha'. PM Modi is also coming. All the artists who are coming will be welcomed in Ayodhya."

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' or the ceremonial installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the shrine at noon on January 22.

The birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people.

The trust has also invited 4,000 saints for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. From January 14 to 22, Ayodhya will mark Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees who are expected to arrive in the temple town for the grand consecration event.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

