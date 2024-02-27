Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla celebrate three months of their twins

Mumbai, Feb 27 Actor couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on Tuesday celebrated three months of their twin daughters -- Jeeva and Edhaa. The 'Chotti Bahu' actress shared an adorable family picture, leaving the fans in awe of them.

The couple was blessed with twins on November 27, 2023. The duo who are currently on a vacation in Goa with their little bundle of joys, shared some pictures, wherein the duo are seen holding each daughter in their respective arms.

Rubina is wearing a multicoloured crop top, and paired it with a white frill skirt. Her hair is tied in a bun, and accessorised her look with black sunglasses.

Abhinav is looking dapper in a plain white T-shirt and matching shorts. He accessorised his look with black sunglasses, sneakers and a cap.

The post is captioned as: "Happy three months to us". They are surely enjoying some quality family time in the beautiful locales of Goa.

The pictures were showered with love and blessings for the kids. One user said: "Happy 3 cuties", the other wrote: "happiest family".

Earlier, the family also went for a vacation in Lonavala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina was last seen in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', and Abhinav was seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

