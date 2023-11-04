Rubina Dilaik oozes retro vibes in maternity photoshoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik is currently enjoying the most special phase of her life 'pregnancy.'

Rubina took to Instagram to post a string of pictures from her maternity photoshoot with her husband Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina captioned the beautiful photos, " You are an indescribable miracle of my life."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzONjmMocAe/?hl=en&img_index=3

She wore an Indo-western outfit giving retro vibes. She exuded elegance and charm, with her long braided ponytail and magnificent gold jewellery. Her fiery appearance was further boosted by the addition of red lipstick. Abhinav looked handsome in a white suit.

As soon as the photos were released, fans flocked to the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Just looking like a wow."

Another commented, "Lots of love to you the family."

Rubina recently confirmed that she and her husband Abhinav Shukla are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina dropped a string of images from her recent vacation with Abhinav. In the pictures, Rubina is seen flaunting her baby bump in a black outfit.

"We promised we would TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do AS A FAMILY welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon," she captioned the post

Rubina and Abhinav recently marked their fifth wedding anniversary. In an Instagram post, Abhinav attributed the successful five years of their marriage to the blessings of Mahadev.

He wrote, "With the blessings of Mahadev its 5 years! Same trek where I had planned on proposing to her! #churdhar @rubinadilaik together, stronger, fitter & younger ! Oh, BTW that's sunscreen on my beard."

Abhinav and Rubina became the talk of the town with their stint on 'Bigg Boss 14'. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor