Rubina Dilaik redefines saree glamour with her effortless style statement

Mumbai, Sep 19 Television actress Rubina Dilaik, known for her impeccable fashion sense, shared her glamorous photos in a saree.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina posted her couple of photos and videos from a conference and captioned them, “At the inauguration ceremony of 31st National Conference of Indian Society of Oral Implantologist! Honoured to be present in a room full of brilliant minds bringing technology and innovation together from 30 different countries.” In the images, the ‘Chotti Bahu’ actress is seen striking stylish and candid poses in an elegant pink and sky blue colored saree, paired with chic sunnies. To amp up her look, Dilaik opted for subtle makeup and styled her hair in loose curls. She completed the ensemble with long silver earrings and a bindi.

Notably, be it traditional sarees, chic western wear, or contemporary fusion outfits, Rubina Dilaik effortlessly pulls off each look, making a strong style statement.

Previously, the former Bigg Boss contestant had shared her stylish photos in an all-black outfit. She also set style goals in a net blue saree.

On the professional front, Rubina Dilaik is currently seen on the reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga” with her husband, Abhinav Shukla. Sharing why she agreed to do the show post embracing motherhood, the actress told IANS, “After becoming a mother, I wanted to spend more time with my husband. I wanted to have some fun, so I took up this show.”

“Pati Patni Aur Panga," the celebrity couple reality show, premiered on Colors TV on August 2. Hosted by actress Sonali Bendre and comedian Munawar Faruqui, the show offers a lively mix of drama, humour, and real-life relationship challenges. The star-studded lineup includes couples like Gurmeet Choudhary–Debina Bonnerjee, Rubina Dilaik–Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor–Milind Chandwani, Sudesh Lehri–Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat–Pawan Kumar, Hina Khan–Rocky Jaiswal, and Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad.

