Rubina Dilaik reveals how she battled self-doubt and body changes post-pregnancy

Mumbai, Sep 24 Television actress Rubina Dilaik has opened up about her postpartum journey, revealing how motherhood brought along challenges that left her confidence shaken.

From dealing with weight gain and hair fall to struggling with self-image, the actress candidly shared how stepping onto the ramp as a showstopper became a turning point in reclaiming her lost confidence. In the latest episode of ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga,’ Rubina spoke about the emotional and physical challenges she faced after delivery.

On Wednesday, the makers shared a new promo from the upcoming episode on Instagram with the caption, “Rubina ne sunaayi apni kahaani, khudki zubaani! Dekhiye #DhamaalWithPatiPatniAurPanga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, Navratri Special Iss Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, #Colors aur @jiohotstar par.”

In the video, the ‘Chotti Bahu’ actress said, “There are two heels that have brought back my confidence, post-pregnancy. That there are a lot of changes in your body. I didn't look beautiful; my hair was falling off. I was pretty overweight. Even now I'm struggling with this mommy's belly. I accepted the invite of Showstopper for a very big designer. And I was like, now I'll face a live audience and I'll bring back my confidence. Because I was very shattered from inside. And as soon as I took the first step, I stumbled and fumbled.”

“And in those 10 seconds, it was like... I thought, Rubina, it was better if you stayed at home. You didn't have that issue. Everything. And I stood up and said, everyone is struggling. I will show them that there is life beyond the struggle. Thank you,” she added.

Earlier, in a conversation with IANS, Rubina Dilaik revealed why she chose to take up the reality show after becoming a mother. She explained that the concept struck a chord with her current phase of life and also offered her the opportunity to explore a fresh on-screen dynamic with her husband, Abhinav.

“After becoming a mother, I wanted to spend more time with my husband. I wanted to have some fun, so I took up this show.”

“Pati Patni Aur Panga” premiered on Colors TV on August 2.

