Rubina Dilaik reveals what was the real test in leading Team Mumbai Strikers in 'Battleground'

Mumbai, April 29 Celebrated television actress Rubina Dilaik is currently heading 'Team Mumbai Strikers' in Amazon MX Player's fitness show, "Battleground".

The 'Shakti' actress believes that bringing everyone to a common ground was the real test as a mentor of 'Team Mumbai Strikers'.

Rubina commands with heart and strategy and inspires her squad to push past limits and chase greatness.

Talking about the energy on set, Rubina shared, “The shoots are intense, no doubt but they’re also filled with so much joy and camaraderie. There’s this delicate thread that ties all of us together- whether it’s the contestants or the mentors and in that chaos, we find this beautiful rhythm. We spend nearly 15 to 16 hours on set, and while it’s physically draining, the adrenaline, the passion, the shared excitement makes every second worth it. There are moments from this journey that have carved a permanent place in my heart.”

Reflecting on her experience of leading her 'Mumbai Strikers team' in 'Battleground', she added, “The biggest challenge for me was bringing everyone to a common ground. Each contestant walks in with a unique story, a different background, their own strengths, and life perspectives. And when you’re trying to unite that kind of diversity under one vision, it’s not easy. But that’s where the real work begins - in listening, in understanding, in creating a space where everyone feels seen and valued. That, to me, is the true test of leadership.”

Previously, the 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant opened up about what mentorship truly means to her. She explained, “Mentorship isn’t about handing out instructions — it’s about helping someone recognize their strengths, understand their challenges, and grow from within. For me, it’s more about unlocking potential than laying down rules. I’ve been fortunate to have incredible mentors who shaped my life, and now, I want to be that person for someone else. There’s real joy in empowering others.”

