Rubina Dilaik says Karwa Chauthi is her way of 'celebrating her faith in love'

Mumbai, Oct 11 As a large number of people celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth on Friday, popular television actress Rubina Dilaik shared that it is not just another tradition for her, but rather her way of celebrating her faith in love.

The 'Chotti Bahu' actress added that Karwa Chauth helps her channel her capacity to renounce her vices.

Sharing a couple of love-struck photos with husband, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina penned on her official IG, "For me, Karwa Chauth is not just a tradition to follow, It is my way of celebrating my faith in love ! while I fast to remind myself that I have the capacity to renounce my vices , like coffee , binge eating, overthinking , over working , controlling outcomes and many more (Laughing emoji). (sic)"

Revealing how her inner strength motivated her to quit alcohol 5 years ago, she added, "I had quit alcohol 5 years ago, I never had a habit of cigarettes, and offcourse no chemicals either, so today I fast , meditate and pray to become a better half for my Best Half @ashukla09."

On Thursday, Rubina commemorated her mother's birthday with a nostalgic post on social media, calling her the "backbone of the family".

The 'Bigg Boss 14' winner also treated the netizens with a video capturing some intimate family moments featuring Rubina's mother with her granddaughters.

The primary clip showed her lifting her granddaughter in her arms amidst apple orchards in Himachal Pradesh. This was followed by another moment of her guiding her other granddaughter, dressed in a pink frock, with affection.

"Happy birthday to our backbone," Rubina captioned the post.

Rubina and Abhinav welcomed their twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, in 2023. The couple has made a conscious decision to keep their baby girls in Shimla under the care of Rubina's parents, making sure that the kids grow up in a clean, healthy, and natural environment, away from Mumbai's pollution and chaos.

