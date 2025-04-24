Rubina Dilaik says mentorship means to 'help someone recognize their strengths'

Mumbai, April 24 Amazon MX Player's high-octane fitness reality series "Battleground" sees popular television actress Rubina Dilaik as one of the team captains alongside Asim Riaz, Rajat Dalal, and Abhishek Malhan.

Taking charge of Team Mumbai Strikers, Rubina brings a rare mix of passion, precision, and purpose. Opening up about what the mentorship position means to her, the diva revealed that she has been fortunate to have incredible mentors who shaped her life, and now, she wishes to be that person for someone else.

Reflecting on what drew her to "Battleground", Rubina shared, “The moment they told me it was a mentorship role, I didn’t even think twice before saying yes. That word mentor lit something powerful in me, as lately, I’ve felt this deep desire to nurture, guide, and support. And the idea of being able to help someone grow, to walk beside them on their journey, just felt right. I knew this was my calling, and I had to do it.”

Opening up about what mentorship truly means to her, she explained,“Mentorship isn’t about handing out instructions — it’s about helping someone recognize their strengths, understand their challenges, and grow from within. For me, it’s more about unlocking potential than laying down rules. I’ve been fortunate to have incredible mentors who shaped my life, and now, I want to be that person for someone else. There’s real joy in empowering others.”

Along with Rubina, Asim, Rajat, and Abhishek as captains, cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan is also on board the show as Super Mentor.

"Battleground" has 16 contestants split into four teams, battling various strength and endurance tasks with only two emerging as 'India’s biggest Fitness Star' (Male & Female).

"Battleground" is streaming now only on Amazon MX Player for free, available through its apps on mobile, Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor