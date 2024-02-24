Rubina Dilaik shares adorable glimpse of her staycation with twins: ‘Family that travels together…’
Mumbai, Feb 24 Actress Rubina Dilaik, who is currently enjoying the motherhood phase, on Saturday delighted her fans by sharing a glimpse of her family's cherished moments during a staycation in Lonavala.
Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla have become parents to the twin daughters -- Jeeva and Edhaa.
On their outing, the ‘Chotti Bahu’ actress was accompanied by her adorable twins, her mother, and Abhinav.
The series of photographs shows Rubina wearing a black crop top and an olive green cargo pants. She tied her hair in a ponytail, and accessorised the look with black sunglasses, and slippers.
The picture shows Rubina and her mother holding the little girls in their hands and basking in the sun, sitting against a picturesque mountainous backdrop.
Another photo shows, Rubina donning an orange outfit. For the makeup she opted for a golden eyeshadow, and nude lips. She kept her hair open, and accessorised with golden earrings.
The snap shows Abhinav donning a black shirt. The couple is seen sipping on a drink and posing for a selfie.
The last solo picture of Rubina shows her enjoying a plate of pasta.
The post is captioned as: “Family that travels together, stays together”.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina was last seen in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', and Abhinav was seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.
