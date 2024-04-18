Rubina Dilaik unwinds in Himachal, spends some 'paw' time and enjoys dal-chawal-raita
By IANS | Published: April 18, 2024 12:40 PM2024-04-18T12:40:37+5:302024-04-18T12:45:14+5:30
Mumbai, April 18 The 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik on Thursday shared a mesmerising glimpse of her home state, Himachal Pradesh, enjoying the beauty and local cuisines.
Taking to Instagram, Rubina, who has 9.6 million followers, dropped a string of pictures.
In the images, she is seen donning a green and golden salwar suit while enjoying time with her furry friend -- her pet dog.
The second snap shows her meditating in a temple. The last picture is a peek into the local food -- dal, chawal, and raita.
The post is captioned: "Simply the Best."
A fan wrote: "Iss se better koi khana nhi."
Another user said: "Mountain girl."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina was last seen in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'.
