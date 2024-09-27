Rubina Dilaik writes 'essay' for husband Abhinav Shukla on birthday: Together in this journey called life

Mumbai, Sep 27 The 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik on Friday celebrated her husband and fellow actor Abhinav Shukla’s 42nd birthday with a heartfelt tribute. She shared a delightful montage video showcasing unseen clips of the birthday boy, filled with sweet moments that reflect their love and companionship.

The "Chotti Bahu" fame actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt montage Reel celebrating her husband Abhinav's birthday. The video features a collection of unseen moments from their vacations in the Maldives and stunning mountainous landscapes, showcasing their adventures together.

It also includes heartwarming clips of Abhinav spending time with his twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa.

Accompanying the visuals is a touching message from Rubina, which reads: "My superman... You are my friend, my travel buddy, my stylist... who cooks once in three months, is a nature freak, irresistibly handsome, and the best father... a secure man with no male ego, protective and caring... loving... Well, the list goes on and on... I am blessed we are together in this journey called life... Happy birthday my love."

She wrote in the caption: "I can write an essay on this man". Abhinav posted red heart emojis in the comment section.

Rubina and Abhinav had tied the knot in June 2018. The couple have twin daughters-- Jeeva and Edhaa.

On the work front, Abhinav started his career in 2007 with TV show 'Jersey No. 10'. In 2008, he played Shantanu in 'Jaane Kya Baat Hui'. He was then seen as Vikram in 'Chotti Bahu'. In 2010, he was cast in 'Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi' where he plays the role of Dev.

He was last seen as the contestant on the stunt based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

On the other hand, Rubina started her acting career from TV show 'Chotti Bahu'. She essayed the role of Radhika Shastri Purohit, alongside Avinash Sachdev, who played the role of Dev.

She has then featured in shows like 'Saas Bina Sasural', 'Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed', 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', and 'Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

Rubina also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. The stunt based reality show which aired on Colors TV, was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the season, while Faisal Shaikh became the first runner-up.

She was the first runner up in dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. The season was hosted by Manish Paul, and judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Terence Lewis. The series premiered on Colors TV, and Gunjan Sinha emerged as the winner of the show.

