Rubina Dilaik’s fashion mantra: Life is too short to wear boring clothes

Mumbai, June 6 Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik has shared her fashion mantra and said that life is too short to wear boring clothes.

The actress took to Instagram, where she posted a string of images from the sets of “Battleground”. Rubina, who is seen as a mentor for Mumbai Strikers in the show, is seen in a dramatic floor-sweeping black gown with a voluminous cape. The bodice featured a big detailed embellishment bow with shimmery sequins and had off-shoulder puffed-up sleeves.

To complete her look, the actress chose to keep her hair open and went for a subtle nude look with pink lips.

For the caption, she wrote: “Life is too short to wear boring clothes ! So wake up , Dress up and Show up.”

Talking about “Battleground”, the show had 16 contestants compete for India's fitness superstar title in a 28-day challenge. Teams face physical trials and get mentorship from fitness icons. One male and female winner emerge through tests of strength and endurance.

Rubina made her acting debut Chotti Bahu. She gained recognition by playing Radhika Shastri in the show opposite Avinash Sachdev and reprising the role in the show's sequel. In 2012, she played Simran "Smiley" Gill in Saas Bina Sasural. She was then seen in Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed in 2013.

The actress rose to fame by playing Sita in the mythological show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Jeannie in Jeannie Aur Juju. She gained further recognition by playing a trans woman in long-running popular show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki opposite Vivian Dsena.

The actress also won the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss and in 2022 participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

The actress married her beau Abhinav Shukla in June 2018 in Shimla. The couple welcomed twin girls Jeeva and Edhaa in 2023.

