Ruby Rose blasts Sydney Sweeney after her recent movie flops

Los Angeles, Nov 11 Actress Ruby Rose, who is known for her work in the superhit action film ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’, has launched a scathing attack on Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney after the latter’s biopic ‘Christy’ sank without a trace at the box-office.

The 39-year-old actress has lashed out at the ‘Euphoria’ actress on the social media platform Threads for her portrayal of boxer and domestic abuse survivor Christy Martin in the biopic, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The film flopped during its opening weekend at the box office. Ruby claims that she was originally set to play Christy, who she calls 'Cherry' in her post, and claimed that the original line-up was almost entirely queer before suggesting that Sydney "hates gay people".

As per ‘Female First UK’, the ‘Orange Is the New Black’ star wrote, "The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry. Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It's part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time”.

She further mentioned, “For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the 'people'. None of 'the people' want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us. You're a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better”.

Sweeney had taken to Instagram in defence of Christy after its disappointing box office opening and insists that she doesn't "just make art for numbers".

Alongside a carousel of pictures from the David Michod-directed movie, the 28-year-old actress wrote, "I am so deeply proud of this movie. Proud of the film David made. proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. This experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence”.

“We all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy’s story could save lives. Thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. So yes I’m proud. Why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. I love you (sic)”, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor