‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’: Trailer of Ajay Devgn's debut web show to release tomorrow

The trailer of Ajay Devgn's debut OTT venture, will be out tomorrow. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is a story about a murder with Ajay tracing the killer. The Hotstar Specials series went on floors last year and was shot across iconic locales of Mumbai. Now, while making the trailer release announcement, the makers said, “Crime is officially out of time. #HotstarSpecials #Rudra - Trailer out tomorrow only on @disneyplushotstar #RudraTrailerTomorrow #RudraOnHotstar.”

Last year, Ajay announced the show via Instagram. He shared a motion poster featuring him in a fierce avatar. he wore a black t-shirt underneath a matching shirt and completed his look with a blue jeans. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "Happy to announce the crime thriller of the year Hotstar Specials 'Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness'." "This one’s going to be ‘killer,'" he further promised.Apart from Ajay, Raashii Khanna and Esha Deol will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the series.On the work front, Ajay Devgn has several projects in his pipeline. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming films RRR and Runway 34. He will also star in Thank God, Maidan and Gangubai Kathiawadi.