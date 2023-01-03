Ruhaanika Dhawan wants to focus on board exams, no plans to shift to new flat yet

New Delhi, Jan 3 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Ruhaanika Dhawan has all the reasons to celebrate as she purchased a flat at the age of 15, for which she wrote a long note expressing gratitude towards her parents. But she has no plans to shift right now as she is preparing for her class 10 Board exams.

Moreover, the family needs more expenditure for doing the interiors of the house and thus they will wait for a year at least.

Ruhaanika told : "Right now, I have to crack my board exams and so I am concerned about my studies and classes. For my studies only, I have taken a break from acting as well and focusing on my academics. Apart from that, certain interiors and other things also need to be done. So, we will wait for the funds, save money and maybe rent it out for a year and then plan to shift to the new house."

The actress, who started her career with 'Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein' and later went on to work in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', and was also seen in the film Ghayal Once Again', gave credit to the way her mother saved the money and invested it methodically for making this happened and purchasing a 3 BHK flat at such an early stage of her life.

She added that it took years to have the financial arrangement for buying her new house: "It took 7 or 8 years to happen and it won't be possible without the support of my parents and especially my mother. Although, I started with 'Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein' but that role was just for 15 or 20 days. The regular thing was 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and I still remember I used to shoot on weekends for the show. Just three days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday."

"Every penny of my earnings was saved by my mother and she invested it properly. God has been so kind that we got good returns out of the savings and everything. My father has invested in funds. So, I got a lot of support and motivation from my parents and thus it finally happened."

So, what is Ruhaanika planning to do after her studies? She said: "Post my studies, I want to focus on my acting career and would love to join a performing arts school in India or abroad and make a comeback on screen."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor