Ruhi Singh Gets a Shoutout from Anurag Kashyap Ahead of Mastii 4 Release : “She’s Brilliant and Extremely Hardworking

Ruhi Singh is gearing up to embrace comedy in her upcoming film Mastiii 4, and anticipation around her performance is steadily rising. The actress—known for her impactful roles in projects like Runaway Lugaai and Chakravyuh—has now received a special shoutout from acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, further amplifying the buzz around her journey.

Kashyap, in a heartfelt video, reflected on first meeting Ruhi during the making of Oscar-nominated filmmaker Nisha Pahuja’s documentary The World Before Her. The documentary followed Ruhi’s inspiring journey from Jaipur to the Miss India stage, capturing her dreams of becoming an actor. He said, “I met Ruhi for the first time when we were making Nisha Pahuja’s documentary The World Before Her. She was the subject, and the film showcased her journey, her dreams, and her effort to grow as an actor. I’ve seen her workshops, her evolution, and I can say with a lot of surety that she is a brilliant actor and extremely hardworking. Ruhi takes her craft seriously and truly gets into the skin of her character. It gives me immense happiness to see her evolve as a fine artist.”

Touched by Kashyap’s admiration, Ruhi penned an emotional note expressing her gratitude. “Thank you @anuragkashyap10 sir for this kind video. You’ve always believed in me and encouraged me to keep pursuing my dream of becoming a mainstream Bollywood actor—even without any connections in the industry. You stood by me in moments of doubt and fear, reminding me to never give up.” She added, “If Anurag Kashyap says you can do it, you absolutely can — and you must give it your best fight! Looking forward to working with you again very soon.”Meanwhile, Ruhi is preparing for one of the biggest releases of her career. Directed by Milap Zaveri, Mastiii 4 features Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, and is set to hit theatres on November 21, 2025. The film marks Ruhi’s entry into mainstream comedy, a genre she’s excited to explore.