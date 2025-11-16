Ruhi Singh on Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shift Debate: ‘I’m in Love With My Work and Want to Be on Set Every Day

As Mastiii 4 gears up for its release on November 21, Ruhi Singh—known for her grace, confidence, and growing list of impactful performances—is all set to be seen in a crucial role. The talented actress recently shared her thoughts on one of the most talked-about topics in the industry today: Should actors be expected to work long hours, or should there be fixed working hours?

The discussion intensified after a recent controversy involving Deepika Padukone, who reportedly exited the Kalki 2898 AD sequel after requesting an 8-hour shift. The debate sparked widespread opinions across the film community.

When asked for her perspective, Ruhi Singh responded thoughtfully: “To each its own. It depends on what stage of life you’re in and what kind of person you are and what’s happening in your life. It’s just a personal preference. If you ask me—and it might change in the future—but right now, if I have my way, I would love to be on the sets every single day. I am in love with my work and I am looking for more opportunities. It brings me a lot of happiness and satisfaction.”

Ruhi Singh continues to win hearts as she returns to the big screen. She recently strengthened her bond with audiences through her appearance in the Netflix series Social Currency. Since making her acting debut in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Calendar Girls (2015), Ruhi has carved a steady and impressive path in the industry. She is recognized

for her performances in acclaimed web series such as Runaway Lugaai and Chakravyuh, and she has also been part of the Emmy-nominated documentary The World Before Her. With Mastiii 4, Ruhi Singh is ready once again to charm audiences—bringing her dedication, passion, and unmistakable screen presence to the forefront.