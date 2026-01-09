Rukmini Vasanth Applauds Yash’s ‘Raya’ Reveal, Calls It a Privilege to Work With Him

Actor Rukmini Vasanth took to social media to share a heartfelt reaction and birthday wish for Yash after the makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups unveiled a special video introducing his character, Raya. The reveal, released as a birthday treat for the superstar, offered audiences their first striking glimpse of Yash in the much-anticipated film.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Rukmini expressed her excitement and admiration for her co-star, writing,

“A first look at Raya 🔥 Happy Birthday @thenameisyash Sir! It’s been a privilege and a joy to work with you and learn from you 🙌🏻.”Her warm note resonated strongly with fans, who flooded the comments with

love for the actor and appreciation for the camaraderie between the two stars.

Rukmini plays Mellisa in Toxic, a character recently unveiled by the makers. Her reveal added another intriguing layer to the film’s intense and stylised narrative, which is being crafted under the distinctive vision of director Geetu Mohandas. On the professional front, Rukmini Vasanth had a standout 2025 with well-received performances in Madharaasi, Ace, and Kantara: Chapter 1. She now carries that momentum into 2026 with Toxic already generating strong buzz, alongside another major project, NTR Neel, which ranks among the most anticipated films of the year.