Rukmini Vasanth on Joining Kantara: “A Dream Come True"

Rukmini Vasanth is stepping into one of the most iconic cinematic worlds in Kannada cinema — Kantara — and for her, the experience is nothing short of a dream come true. The rising star, celebrated for her nuanced performance in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, now joins Rishab Shetty in the highly anticipated expansion of the Kantara universe.

The opportunity came to her early last year, and it left a lasting impression.“I was approached for this film early last year. That’s when I met Rishab sir, and he shared the story with me. He was very kind and asked if I would like to be part of this project — and honestly, it was a complete dream come true.”

Having earned Rishab Shetty’s admiration after Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, the casting felt like a full-circle moment for Rukmini. “He had been extremely kind to me ever since Sapta came out. He said some very generous things at the premiere, and it meant a lot to me. So, for him to value my work and then offer me a role in a film that’s so anticipated and exciting… it felt really special.”

But while the news filled her with excitement, Rukmini had to hold onto the secret until the right moment. “I wanted to shout it from the rooftops as soon as it became pakka. It felt like such a daunting yet thrilling opportunity. But I knew it had to be announced at the right time — so in a way, it became this lovely little secret I carried with me.”

Keeping that secret wasn’t easy, especially with fans constantly asking about her next Kannada film. “People kept asking me when my next Kannada project was, and I so badly wanted to tell them. Now that it’s finally out, it feels incredibly affirming and beautiful.”

From the anticipation to the big reveal, Rukmini’s Kantara journey reflects gratitude, growth, and the thrill of stepping into a world that has already captured the nation’s imagination.