Rukmini Vasanth Pens Heartfelt Birthday wishes for Rishab Shetty, Shares New Kantara: Chapter 1 Poster

Actress Rukmini Vasanth took to social media today to extend a heartfelt birthday wish to Kantara: Chapter 1 star and director Rishab Shetty, celebrating the visionary behind one of Indian cinema’s most culturally rich universes. Marking the occasion, Rukmini also shared the striking new poster from their much-anticipated film which offered fans a fresh glimpse into the mystical world of Kantara.

In her warm post, Rukmini wrote: “Wishing @rishabshettyofficial sir a very happy birthday 🎉With Kantara, you’ve created magic. Can’t wait to see it unfold all over again with Chapter 1.” According to the rumour mill Rukmini, plays the female lead in Kantara: Chapter 1, will be seen alongside Rishab Shetty in this highly anticipated installment. The film, directed by Rishab himself, promises to delve deeper into the folklore, spirituality, and raw emotions that made the original Kantara a national sensation in 2022. The film is set to release on 2nd October 2025.