Rukmini Vasanth Reveals Her Transformation into Kanakavathi in New BTS Post from Kantara Chapter 1

Rukmini Vasanth has treated her fans to a Behind the scenes look at her transformation into Kanakavathi from Kantara Chapter 1. In a stunning series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos titled “Becoming Kanakavathi”, the actress offers a glimpse into the preparation, passion, and precision that went into shaping one of her most anticipated roles yet. The post opens with pages from Rukmini’s personal notebook a hand-drawn sketch of Kanakavathi titled “In Public Avatar” and detailed notes exploring the character’s emotions, traits, and inner world. These glimpses into her creative process reveal just how thoughtfully she built Kanakavathi from paper to screen.

From there, the post moves to the grandeur of the film’s set. One image captures Rukmini on a royal balcony, draped in gold jewellery and regal finery, smiling softly as rain falls around her a perfect embodiment of Kanakavathi’s calm strength. Another shows her in a bright blue ensemble, flashing a peace sign and radiating her playful, off-screen charm. A candid frame shows her deep in discussion with the crew amid the film’s lavish backdrop, while another captures her fierce warrior avatar armour on, blood-streaked, yet smiling proudly a moment that beautifully fuses grace and grit. Rukmini also shared a short video from her horse-riding training sessions, showcasing her dedication to mastering every gesture and movement that defines Kanakavathi as both queen and warrior.

The post coincides with another milestone — Rukmini crossing 3 million followers on Instagram, a testament to the ever-growing admiration for her craft and authenticity. With Kantara Chapter 1 among the year’s most awaited films, Rukmini Vasanth’s portrayal of Kanakavathi already stands out as one of her most striking and memorable performances yet — one born of preparation, artistry, and soul.

Up next, Rukmini will be seen in big-ticket projects Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and NTR Neel, further cementing her position as an actress to watch out for.