Rumi Khan on playing King Jaichand in ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’

Mumbai, May 5 Actor Rumi Khan will be seen playing King Jaichand in the show ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’ and said that roles like this, “rooted in bravery, transport you into another world.”

Rumi said: “When the opportunity to work on Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan came my way, I was thrilled. The moment I heard about the role, I said yes instantly without a second thought.”

The show follows the journey of Prithviraj Chauhan, from a young and innocent prince to one of India's most legendary and brave warrior kings. It delves into his formative years, highlighting the challenges, victories, and pivotal moments that defined his legacy as a legendary ruler.

Rumi will be seen stepping into a pivotal character of King Jaichand. The character of Jaichand is a significant figure in the epic saga of Prithviraj Chauhan’s life.

“I am essaying the role of Raja Jaichand, a historic figure who was considered one of the greatest 'riyasat ke maharaja' of that era — a powerful, courageous, and brave king whose decisions reflected immense strength and conviction,” said the actor, who was last seen in ‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’.

“Roles like this, rooted in bravery and legacy, transport you into another world, and I truly enjoy the process of bringing such iconic figures to life. The entire team has put in so much effort — from the makers to the cast — and it reflects in every detail,” added the actor.

Rumi said he is having a wonderful experience working alongside Ronit Roy.

“He is a great actor and now that I see him up close, I am truly inspired by his hard work, bravery in performance, dedication, and craft. It’s an honor to share the screen with such a stalwart,” he said.

Rumi shared that he is genuinely excited for this show and hopes that the audiences will embrace it with the “same love, excitement, and appreciation for bravery that we are putting into making it.”

“Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan” is set to air on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv.

