Rumoured couple Jubin Nautiyal, Nikita Dutta celebrate Holi together
By ANI | Published: March 18, 2022 08:35 PM2022-03-18T20:35:05+5:302022-03-18T20:45:02+5:30
Singer Jubin Nautiyal and actor Nikita Dutta have reignited rumours of their romance as the two were spotted celebrating Holi with each other.
A picture has been doing rounds on the internet in which Nikita and Jubin, drenched in gulal colours, could be seen all smiles while posing for a picture with their friends.
For the unversed, speculations are rife that the two are all set to tie the knot soon.
Jubin and Nikita have been sighted together in a number of places. However, both of them have remained tight-lipped about their relationship.
( With inputs from ANI )
