Rumoured couple Jubin Nautiyal, Nikita Dutta celebrate Holi together

Singer Jubin Nautiyal and actor Nikita Dutta have reignited rumours of their romance as the two were spotted celebrating Holi with each other.

A picture has been doing rounds on the internet in which Nikita and Jubin, drenched in gulal colours, could be seen all smiles while posing for a picture with their friends.

For the unversed, speculations are rife that the two are all set to tie the knot soon.

Jubin and Nikita have been sighted together in a number of places. However, both of them have remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor