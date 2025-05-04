Rumy Jafry Shares How Vashu Bhagnani Changed the Game of Film Promotions Through Iconic Films Like Coolie No.1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Acclaimed filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani is the celebrated man behind iconic films like Coolie No.1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan among others. Recently, Indian filmmaker and scriptwriter, Rumy Jafry talked about how Vashu Bhagnani elevated the game of film promotions and marketing, and how his ideologies are followed even today.

Before stepping into the film sector, Vashu Bhagnani handled a clothing business in Kolkata. After coming to Mumbai, he started working in construction sector and making audio cassettes and their covers. Due to this, he build connections with owners of music companies. After a while, Vashu Bhagnani ventured into film production, and his first film was Coolie No.1, which was written by Rumy Jafry and directed by David Dhawan. Apart from the iconic film, Rumy Jafry also wrote scripts for his film which became hits in a row, and they included Hero No.1, Biwi No.1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai. Rumy Jafry says, "Vashu Ji is credited with teaching the film industry about marketing and publicity. He taught how publicity is necessary for films and how good it is."

Sharing an anecdote from the film promotions of Coolie No.1, Rumy Jafry says, "When 'Coolie No.1' was about to be released, I went to his office. He kept a water bottle in front of me. Coolie No.1 was written on it, there was an ashtray, Coolie No.1 was also written on it. Then he gave some scooter covers for Stephanie and said, give these covers to your friends who have scooters and ask them to put them on Stephanie. Coolie No.1 was also written on it. He also gave me some letter pads, pens, and Coolie No.1 was also written on it. After that, he kept some umbrellas in front of me and told me to take them with me while going. It was also written on it - Coolie No.1. Because the movie was going to be released on June 30. That means it was going to start raining in Mumbai for two weeks before that. I was very surprised to see all this."

He adds, "After two days I came out of the house. While walking in a nearby garden, I saw a stone, on which was written - Coolie No.1. I went till Bandra. No stone on the way was empty. There were posters on the walls. Wherever there was a free space, Coolie No.1 was written. The movie was released, it became a super hit. For many months, the stone remained the same, on which was written Coolie No.1. After that, Vashu Ji started a series of publicity, because all the movies were becoming hits. While going by car, suddenly a scooter would come in front, on whose handlebars 'Coolie No.1' was written. While going through the rain, suddenly someone would come with an umbrella, on which Coolie No.1 or Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was written. You will see Vashu Ji's banner name on every scooter, car, and umbrella in Mumbai."

"After that, the film industry opened its eyes and everyone realized how important it is to promote movies. I remember that Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Aziz Mirza had started a company called 'Dreams Unlimited' together. After getting an office for it, these three first called Vashu Ji there and requested him to teach us how to market and promote movies," he concludes.

