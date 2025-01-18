Running a family in today’s day and age is by itself an adventure, says actor Manikandan

Chennai, Jan 18 Actor Manikandan, whose next film is titled ‘Kudumbasthan’ (Family Man), says that when the makers of the film set out to write a story, they wanted to write an adventurous story but then, over time realized that in today’s day and age, running a family itself was adventure enough and so decided to come up with the story of a family man.

Speaking to the media on a day the trailer of the film, a comedy drama, was released, Manikandan, who is best known for his performances in ‘Jai Bhim’ and ‘Good Night’, said, “ Two-and-a- half years ago, director Rajesh met me with a wedding invitation in one hand and a script in the other. He gave me the script and told me, 'Read it and if you like it, come to the wedding’."

“I couldn't read the script before his wedding. So, after his wedding, I told him, 'I like the story but I have committed myself to doing two other films – ‘Lover’ and ‘Good Night’ -- in between. If you can wait for me to finish those and come, wait. Else please feel free to pitch it to others. He determinedly said he would wait.”

The actor then went on to say, “The writers wanted to write an adventurous film. We wondered if we should write about thieves stealing gold from the mountains or if should we write about cowboys or if we should write about an action-adventure? At one point, we decided that in today's day and age, running a family itself is an adventure and therefore we will write about the travails of a family man.”

“The script has been written in such a way that it shows the frame of mind a man who earns around Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 a month but who, after buying new clothes for all his relatives for Pongal, is wondering how he is going to see off the remaining 15 days in the month. When I read that script itself I was able to feel his tension,” Manikandan said, adding he was certain audiences too would be able to relate to it as well.

Directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, the film features Manikandan, Saanve Megghana, Guru Somasundaram, R.Sundarrajan, Prasanna Balachandran and Jenson Dhivakar among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor