Rupali Ganguly asks 'Should I blow the whistle'?

Mumbai, Jan 15 Renowned television actress Rupali Ganguly keeps on treating the fans with behind-the-scenes snippets from her popular show “Anupamaa”. She recently dropped another BTS video from her shoot diaries on her Instagram account.

The video shows Rupali Ganguly whistling while she sits in her vanity. Whistling the tune of the popular song 'Kisi Ki Muskurahaton pe ho nisar', the actress can be heard saying, "Jeena isi ka name hai" at the end. Her latest IG post had the caption, "Should I blow the whistle." The caption hints that Rupali Ganguly might be making some big announcement soon. However, it is mere speculation at this point.

Previously, Rupali Ganguly took to her official IG handle and shared a video where she comes to her co-star Alpana Buch (Baa) and asks her how she is looking. Replying to this, Alpana Buch hilariously says that she is looking like a sofa cover or a purse. To this, Rupali Ganguly reacts by saying that she is in fact a curtain. Alpana Buch gets the last punch saying, “Parde main reh.”

Rupali Ganguly captioned her Insta post: “Anupamaa and Baa…. aur isko hum bolte hai Baa-titude…Normal behavior while shooting with each other @alpanabuch19 u irritating woman I love u Btw I love this saree and this is my favorite blouse @nishabedii @sanyukta1294.”

In the meantime, the 'Anupama' actress recently rubbished the rumors of her leaving the show. She revealed, “Wow, people really have some overactive imagination. But thank you for talking about me and talking about the show. What can I say? Every person has a core, and my core, I believe, is gratitude. My husband and I both believe that whatever Rajan Ji has given me, the recognition, the platform, the position —I will never be able to repay it in this lifetime."

She further added, “And ‘Anupamaa’ is not just a show for me; it's an emotion, it's my home, my second home, all my fur babies are here, and the unit has become like a family. So, does anyone leave their family, their home? And God forbid, may it never happen in life”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor