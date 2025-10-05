Rupali Ganguly brings Asha Bhosle -Kishore Kumar’s magic alive with her retro dance reel

Mumbai, Oct 5 Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly took to social media to share her latest retro-inspired dance video, bringing alive the magic of the legendary Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar.

Dancing to the timeless classic ‘Intaha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki’, the actress exuded old-school Bollywood charm, complete with vintage vibes and graceful moves. On Sunday, the ‘Anupamaa’ actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of her where she is seen lip-syncing and dancing to the lyrics “Are, logon ne diye honge. Bade bade nazaraane. Laai hun main tere liye dil mera.” In the video, Rupali is seen dressed in white outfit that she paired with matching neckpiece.

For the caption, Ganguly wrote, “Retro feels… timeless charm never fades Sometimes, old-school is the new cool! Guess the decade — 70s or 80s? #retromood #rupaliganguly #OldIsGold #BollywoodRetro #ClassicVibes #RetroReel #Anupamaa #RetrowithRupali.”

Rupali Ganguly often shares videos of herself dancing to old Bollywood songs.

Recently, the ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actress grabbed headlines after she was seen sharing a heartfelt moment with Rani Mukerji during the Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai.

The two actresses were photographed warmly embracing each other in front of the Durga idol. Rupali later posted the picture on her social media, giving a glimpse of the joyous occasion. Both looked stunning in traditional red and gold sarees — Rani accessorized her look with a statement choker necklace, while Rupali paired her silk saree with a golden blouse and classic jhumkas.

On the professional front, Rupali is currently seen playing the titular role in the popular show, “Anupamaa.” The show, an adaptation of the Bengali series Sreemoyee, has been a consistent TRP-topper since its premiere on July 13, 2020. The show series also features Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria as the new-generation leads.

Ganguly is widely recognized for her iconic roles as Monisha Singh Sarabhai in the sitcom “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai” and as Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama “Sanjivani: A Medical Boon.”

