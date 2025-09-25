Rupali Ganguly celebrates Navratri with her "Anupamaa" pets, shares emotional note on compassion for voiceless souls

Mumbai, Sep 25 Television star Rupali Ganguly, best known for her role as Anupamaa, marked the Navratri festival with the heartfelt post that highlighted her love for animals.

The actress recently shared a post featuring herself with her pet dogs Coffee and King Kong, straight from the sets of "Anupamaa", which also doubles as their home.

In her post, Rupali wrote, "Chaturthi praying to Maa #Kushmanda to fill every heart with kindness, compassion and love for each other and for the voiceless souls." My Coffee & King Kong are posing here because they may not speak, but they understand… and they feel everything.”

Her emotional words resonated with her fans, many of whom praised her for advocating compassion and kindness, not just for humans but for the fur babies as well.

The actress has often used her social media platform to raise awareness about adopting stray animals, caring for pets and respecting all living beings, especially animals. Interestingly, her beloved pet dog Coffee has also been a part of the "Anupamaa" storyline, appearing on screen as a canine companion in the show.

Not many know that, along with Coffee and King Kong, other stray dogs around the sets of Anupamaa reside there within the vicinity of the show.

A lot of times the 4-legged babies are seen chilling and relaxing right on the set of the show while the shooting is on. At times they are also seen relaxing and enjoying the AC cooling in Rupali Ganguly's personal make-up room. Rupali's post also tied in with the spiritual essence of Navratri as she prayed to Maa Kushmanda to bless everyone with compassion and humanity.

Talking about Rupali Ganguly, the actress has been ruling the roast with her stint as Anupama in the show titled on the same name. The show that has been on air for 5 years has been topping charts on the TRP list.

It recently surpassed the TRP of "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", which had created quite a buzz when it had aired a month ago.

