Rupali Ganguly dedicates her latest ‘Anupamaa’ win to her ‘rockstar’ Satish Shah

Mumbai, Dec 19 TV actress Rupali Ganguly recently dedicated her latest win for “Anupamaa” to the late veteran actor Satish Shah.

Calling him her rockstar, the actor expressed gratitude for his constant support and guidance, highlighting the strong bond and mutual respect they shared on and off screen. Rupali Ganguly won the Best Popular Actress award at the 25th ITA Awards, which were held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. Sharing her series of photos, she wrote, “Gratitude Gratitude Gratitude This one is for the legend, my rockstar … my Satish Kaka #satishshah ……This beautiful year end special signifies.”

“25 years of dedication hardwork dreams hope struggle insecurity disappointments happiness… the only thing that stayed constant was moving forward with resilience, consistency and @ashwinkverma your belief in me when i wanted to give up … 25 years of stepping into the beautiful world of television Television with the then debutant director @rajan.shahi.543 … The maverick maker who put his faith in this stay at home Mumma to make me His iconic #anupamaa.”

Rupali went on to add, “Thank u Team @starplus for the love and support always @hoodaankita @lindab_05 my precious girls @kshitijbaldota Thank u @theitaofficial @anuranjan1010 and especially to @shashiranjan3010 for making this even more special by mentioning my Pappa The love you have given me and Anupamaa throughout the year means a lot Such a splendid evening it was for entire team Anupamaa where it was literally a clean sweep. Thank u my digital family and the audiences of Anupamaa for making this a very memorable event for us with all ur efforts support and love.”

“A huge round of applause for my entire cast and crew … u r the real reason for this love … I m just a face that shines because of all of u Thank u @deepa.shahi.1428 for all the love and blessings Thank u my biggest cheerleaders #rudranshverma @gangulirajani @vijayganguly for standing by me always #jaimatadi #jaimahakal Thank u for this stunning outfit @rohitkverma … lovvved it.”

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly and Satish Shah were seen as the on-screen daughter-in-law and father-in-law in the cult classic “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.” Their portrayals of Monisha and Indravadan Sarabhai went on to become some of the most loved and iconic characters in Indian television history.

