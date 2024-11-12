Rupali Ganguly files defamation notice against stepdaughter Esha Verma

Mumbai, Nov 12 Actor Rupali Ganguly has sent a defamation notice to her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, seeking compensation of Rs 50 crore for 'maligning' her character and personal life.

The legal notice was in response to Esha's 'false and damaging statements' and the step was taken to protect her reputation.

The notice mentioned that Ganguly also seeks compensation of Rs 50 crore.

The notice was sent by Ganguly's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan.

The legal notice addresses Esha: "Our client states that she was shocked to see the posts and comments published by you on various social media platforms including Twitter (now X), Instagram, and Facebook. Our client states that it is apposite to put the true and correct facts leading to the issuance of the present notice…"

In the notice, it has been mentioned that Rupali Ganguly underwent mental trauma because of which she had to seek medical assistance and that she was humiliated on set and lost professional opportunities.

It is also said that Ganguly wanted to maintain a 'dignified silence' but was compelled to initiate the defamation notice because of how her and Ashwin Verma's 11-year-old son was dragged.

Ganguly, through her lawyer, has claimed compensation of Rs 50 crore, which her stepdaughter is liable to pay. She has also asked for an unconditional public apology immediately, failing which Ganguly has threatened legal measures.

In the notice, it was clarified that Rupali Ganguly was friends with Ashwin Verma for 12 years, before he separated from his second wife, Esha Verma's mother, in 2009.

It was also said that Ganguly, along with Verma, tried to help Esha get a break into the entertainment industry, by providing opportunities for photoshoots and making special arrangements for auditions.

It all started when a Reddit post went viral after a user shared snippets of an old Facebook comment made by Esha. In the comment, she accused Ganguly of having an affair with her father Ashwin while he was still married to her mother, describing Rupali as "cruel-hearted". The post quickly made waves online, leading Ashwin to issue a statement on X denying the claims. In response, Esha posted on Instagram, saying, "There's a darker side to this story... All I ask for is compassion as it unfolds."

