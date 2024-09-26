Rupali Ganguly has new companion on the sets of 'Anupamaa'

Mumbai, Sep 26 Actress Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character in 'Anupamaa', recently shared an adorable glimpse from the show's sets featuring some unexpected visitors-- monkeys.

Her playful post highlights the charming and sometimes unpredictable moments that come with filming, showcasing the lighter side of behind-the-scenes life on set.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rupali, who has three million followers, shared a delightful video featuring two little monkeys playfully walking on the roof of the set. As the charming scene unfolds, Rupali can be heard singing "Main Yahaan Hoon" from the 2004 romantic film 'Veer-Zaara,' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

With a smile, she captioned the video, "These cutie pies bring laughter to the set," capturing the joy and lightheartedness that these adorable visitors bring to her work environment.

Rupali's show 'Anupamaa' is based on the Bengali series ‘Sreemoyee’. For the unversed, actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who essayed the character of Vanraj Shah in 'Anupamaa', was recently in the headlines for quitting the family drama.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, it airs on Star Plus.

On the personal front, Rupali is the daughter of late director and screenwriter Anil Ganguly. She is married to businessman Ashwin K Verma. The couple have a son.

She made her acting debut at the age of seven with her father's film ‘Saaheb’ in 1985. Rupali made her television debut in 2000 with ‘Sukanya’.

She gained recognition for the portrayal of Monisha Sarabhai, a middle-class young woman married in a high society, in the sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’. She has been a part of TV shows like - - ‘Suraag – The Clue’, ‘Sanjivani: A Medical Boon’, ‘Bhabhi’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, ‘Kkavyanjali’, ‘Yes Boss’, ‘Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai’, ‘Ek Packet Umeed’, ‘Aapki Antara’, ‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby’, ‘Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi’.

Rupali had also participated in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 1’.

