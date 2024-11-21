Rupali Ganguly hilariously reveals what’s in her wardrobe

Mumbai, Nov 20 Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly has given a funny spin to what is in her wardrobe.

Keeping her meme game high, Rupali took to Instagram stories, where she shared a funny post about clothes and wardrobe.

The post read: “Wardrobe full of jab wapas patli hojaungi tab pehnungi clothes. (Wardrobe full of – when I lose weight then I will wear clothes.)” The actress dropped some laughing emojis.

Talking about work, Rupali gained major stadom with her work in the popular show “Anupamaa” produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, it is a remake of the Bengali series “Sreemoyee”. It also had Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna.

Since October 2024, it stars Alisha Parveen and Shivam Khajuria as the second generation leads along with Rupali.

Talking about the actress, Rupali is the daughter of director Anil Ganguly and sister of choreographer Vijay Ganguly. It was in 1985 with the film “Saaheb”, when she started her career at the tender age of seven.

She made her debut in the small screen in 2000 with 'Sukanya', gaining further recognition with her performances in 'Sanjivani: A Medical Boon' and 'Bhabhi'.

The actress became a sensation with her portrayal of Monisha Sarabhai, a middle-class 'bahu' (daughter-in-law) to a high-class 'saas' (mother-in-law) in the cult sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'.

The 47-year-old star had also participated in the first season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss'. In May 2024, Rupali announced her entry into politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Recently, Rupali filed a defamation notice against stepdaughter Esha Verma.

The legal notice was in response to her stepdaughter Esha's 'false and damaging statements' and the step was taken to protect her reputation. The notice mentioned that the actress also seeks compensation of Rs 50 crore.

The notice, which was sent by Ganguly's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, addressed Esha: "Our client states that she was shocked to see the posts and comments published by you on various social media platforms including Twitter (now X), Instagram, and Facebook. Our client states that it is apposite to put the true and correct facts leading to the issuance of the present notice…"

