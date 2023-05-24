Rupali Ganguly is 'devastated' at the sudden demise of co-star Nitesh Pandey

Mumbai, May 24 Actress Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character in the television show 'Anupamaa', is in disbelief at her co-actor's sudden demise. Nitesh Pandey, who essayed the role of Dheeraj Kumar in 'Anupamaa', passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 51, late on Tuesday night in Igatpuri near Nashik.

Sharing fond memories about her bond with Nitesh, Rupali said that "he was the only industry friend who stayed constantly in touch" with her apart from Delnaaz and Sarabhais, during her sabbatical.

She said: "He had even come to meet me after Rudransh was born. I can't believe this! His son Aarav is just a few months older than Rudransh. He had messaged me just last week about a painting he had made and we had made plans to make our sons meet. We would bond over dogs. His wife Arpita is an animal caregiver and a feeder too like me. I am devastated! He was so fiercely protective about me."

