Rupali Ganguly pens a heartfelt wish on Veer Bal Diwas: 'Their sacrifice is our eternal pride'

Mumbai, Dec 26 Prominent television actress Rupali Ganguly penned a heartfelt note for Veer Bal Diwas on social media.

Bowing down in pride of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Rupali stated that their sacrifice is not only a chapter in our history but a matter of pride for the entire nation.

Taking to her X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, Rupali wrote, "On #VeerBalDiwas, my heart bows in pride and emotion to Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji. At an age meant for innocence, they showed courage beyond measure and faith unshaken. Their sacrifice is not just history, It is our eternal pride (Folded hands emoji) (sic)."

For those who do not know, the Veer Bal Diwas is observed every year on December 26 to honour the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru. It is believed that they were captured by the Mughal forces and were bricked alive after they refused to renounce their faith.

In another update, Rupali recently dedicated her latest win for her popular show “Anupamaa” to the late veteran actor and her co-star Satish Shah.

Calling him her rockstar, she talked about the strong bond and mutual respect they shared on and off screen.

Rupali wrote on her Instagram, “Gratitude Gratitude Gratitude This one is for the legend, my rockstar … my Satish Kaka #satishshah ……This beautiful year end special signifies (sic).”

Rupali and Satish Shah were seen as the on-screen daughter-in-law and father-in-law in the cult classic “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.” Their iconic characters, Monisha and Indravadan Sarabhai, are still inked in the memory of the audience, years after the show went off air.

Satish Shah passed away on October 25 this year at the age of 74.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor