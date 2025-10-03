Rupali Ganguly & Rani Mukerji tight hug at Durga Puja is endearing

Mumbai Oct 3 Bollywood star Rani Mukherjee and television superstar Rupali Ganguly came together in a festive embrace during the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai.

The two actresses were photographed in front of the Durga idol, smiling warmly as they hugged each other with a lot of affection and love. Rupali Ganguly later shared the picture on her social media account. Both the actresses were seen in traditional red and gold sarees, with Rani completing her look with a heavy choker necklace, while Rupali paired her silk saree with a golden blouse and 'jhumkas', capturing the spirit of “Shindur Khela” on Vijaya Dashami.

Established 79 years ago by Rani Mukherjee's grandmother, the Puja has been continued as a cultural legacy in the city. Rupali's father, late Anil Ganguly, a noted filmmaker, was also a member of the Puja committee and actively contributed to the organisation of the annual festivities. Today, Rupali continues to represent the family's long association with the Puja Pandal, making sure that she never misses the Durga Puja at the Mukherjees’.

Rupali, on account of "Shindur Khela", was seen happy, especially with her son, Rudransh, beside her. Over the years, the North Bombay Durga Puja has become a gathering point for both the Bengali community and the film fraternity. Celebrations have seen attendance from leading industry personalities, including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar.

This year's festivities were highlighted by the presence of Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Tanisha Mukherjee, and Ann Mukherjee, who led the welcoming of the guests. Rupali Ganguly was seen joining the community in celebrating the special occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor